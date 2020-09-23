Forward with Hope

The tenacity of the residents of Spain cannot be underestimated.

It is now 6 months since the implementation of the Spanish State of Alarm that saw the country shut down with only essential workers and services continuing, whilst the population stayed at home to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Whilst this may not feel like a positive situation, what has been born from it can be said to be exceptional community spirit and a demonstration of good will which many people were beginning to feel was lacking in their pre-COVID life.

Quarantine may have been difficult for all of us, however, more people are appearing to have developed a renewed vigour for life with a change to healthy food, healthy exercise and healthy habits.

Some of the Bars and Restaurants have reopening with their regular clientele returning with renewed vitality and a determination to support, not just the business, but also the owners who are a cherished part of their daily life.

Unlike the impositions on the UK’s bar and restaurant scene which has seen them have to close at 10pm, Spain has hospitality sector that is being sorted as much as possible by locals. Although opening hours are restricted, the ability to open until 1am gives hope for the future of these venues.

Even agencies that deal in the sale and leasing of bars are still selling properties with a number of new expats coming across to realise their dream of living a life in Spain.

Families and communities have pulled together to support each other and encourage those around them in a time where doom and gloom is an all too easy trap to fall into. Thankfully having the sun in the sky also has a range of benefits that help to keep everyone positive and hopeful moving forward.

Health and fitness have also taken a leap forward in the eyes of the local community. With gyms reopening, despite distancing restrictions in place, they are seeing a revival of health-starved individuals not only wanting to lose lockdown pounds but better their health for the future. There are morning runners on the roads again and swimming at community pools and in the sea is on the up.

Local bar owners have been seen to band together to arrange fundraising events for struggling charities and businesses There have also been a wide range of community fundraisers undertaken by local residents to ensure that finances keep flowing to those that need it the most.

So, with Xmas around the corner we can only hope that this spirit of togetherness, positivity, hope and tenacity continues. Residents could buy vouchers to local businesses instead of mass-produced wares to invigorate the local economy. Or even treat them to a spa or facial at a local salon.

With all this goodwill and local spirit, it is hard to see how the area won’t come back stronger than ever before.

