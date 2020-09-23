EXTRA restrictions in Palma neighbourhoods to halt the spread of Covid-19 are working, the Balearic government says.

In an appearance before the regional parliament on Tuesday, regional Health and Consumer minister Patricia Gomez highlighted what the administration maintains is the effectiveness of the stricter measures in place in the Can Capees, Son Gotleu, Soledat Nord and Son Canals districts since September 11.

-- Advertisement --



She reported that in 10 days the average number of new daily cases in these zones had dropped by half, from 10 to five.

The rate of positive results in PCR tests over the previous seven days had fallen by six points from 13 to 6.99 per cent, and the accumulated incidence over a week had gone down from 294.57 a 145.07 cases per 100,000 inhabitants,

In her update on what her department is doing to prevent the spread of the pandemic and to guarantee public health assistance, Gomez reminded the regional parliamentary members that the limitations on movement, reduced maximum capacities and other restrictions are accompanied by a community action campaign.

This involves home visits to detected specific needs and offer assistance, visits to commercial establishments and the installation of information points.

Approximately one in 10 residents of Palma are currently living under the extra restrictions, after they came into force in a fifth district of the city – Arquitecte Bennassar – on Friday night.

Movement in and out of the districts is not allowed without a good reason. This means for example travelling to the workplace, to school or to medical appointments.

Movement within districts is permitted, although the authorities recommend people don’t go out unless they have to.

Social gatherings are limited to five people unless from the same household.

Maximum capacity in bars, cafes, restaurants, business establishments and shops is reduced to 50 per cent and closing time is no later than 10pm.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Extra restrictions in Palma neighbourhoods to halt spread of Covid-19 working, Balearic government says”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!