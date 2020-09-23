Costa del Sol municipalities demand train line extension

AFTER it was announced that the European Union was assisting Spain in a major Recovery Plan, councils from La Cala de Mijas to Estepona contacted the Diputación de Malaga asking that it should support a claim to extend the current railway service that goes from Malaga City to Fuengirola.

For years this has been the dream of all of the municipalities on the Coast and various attempts have been made in the past to try to force an extension, but money have always been the major problem although there will be technical difficulties especially with the need to find the land on which to build it.

Despite this, the Provincial Government has confirmed that it supports the request and will present a formal proposal to Central Government.