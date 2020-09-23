Changes to the Law of Sexual Freedom will prosecute those gaining from sexual exploitation

THE ministers of Equality and Justice in Spain have agreed that the future Law of Sexual Freedom will prosecute pimping “in all its forms” and the payment gained from the sexual exploitation of women in brothels.

This is the decision announced by ministers Irene Montero and Juan Carlos Campo this Wednesday, September 23, during a meeting held on the International Day Against Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking in Women, Girls and Boys.

“We are going to end the impunity of the pimp industry. This government is willing to go further than ever. The Law of Sexual Freedom will … end the impunity of the owners of brothels ” said Montero to the Executive in Congress.

Both ministries are preparing an amendment to the Penal Code in this regard. The objective is that together with a new classification of these crimes, the one is known as the ‘only yes is yes’ law incorporates a ‘Comprehensive National, social, labour and economic Plan’ that guarantees the rights of the victims, through a complete and individualised accompaniment. It is about including measures of social protection, housing and job and economic opportunities for them.

Already during the State of Alarm for the coronavirus, the Government launched a series of initiatives to reinforce the contingency plan against gender violence, expanding the protection of victims of trafficking, victims of sexual exploitation and women in prostitution.

Equality ensures that the preliminary draft of the Law of Sexual Freedom, in which it works together with Justice, continues its processing for evaluation by bodies such as the Consejo Fiscal, the Consejo Económico y Social, the Consejo General del Poder Judicial and the Consejo de Estado.

The objective is that at the end of this month or the beginning of October the text passes through these consultative institutions as a final step for it to return to the Council of Ministers and be approved..

When it was first entered in June, Montero announced that the text would undergo modifications since some allegations received in the public consultation process were going to be incorporated. Many social groups and feminist organisations have made contributions and other regional ministries and departments have sent their assessments.

