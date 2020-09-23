CALVIA police have fined movement restriction rule-breakers not supposed to leave their Palma neighbourhoods under strict measures to halt the spread of Covid-19.

The Balearic government has introduced stricter rules and regulations in five districts of the Mallorca capital, which include not moving in and out of the areas without a justified reason.

The Local Police force reported that officers came across the three moving around Calvia municipality during traffic controls.

Two were scrap dealers moving around Santa Ponsa.

Officers caught out the third person on the Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf.

Also over the last week, Calvia police have issued fines to eight individuals for not wearing face masks in vehicles when travelling with people not from the same household.

They sanctioned an electric scooter rider in the early hours of Monday morning for being under the influence of alcohol and immobilised his vehicle.

In addition, officers fined three people for smoking in a public place, one in the Son Bugadelles industrial estate, and two youngsters on a beach.

In terms of the requirement to wear a face mask at all times, Calvia police reported generally greater compliance with the rule. That said, last week they issued 17 sanctions for not abiding by the regulation in Palma Nova, Santa Ponsa, Magaluf and near to the Es Generador youth centre in Son Caliu.

They fined five young people officers found on the beach outside the permitted times.

There was also an incident in Magaluf involving five British tourists. A Local Police statement said officers “had to act” because the five were “disturbing public order”. Nor were they wearing face masks.

An Italian restaurant in Costa de la Calma to into trouble for still being open at 1.40am and for having customers at the bar.

