Lone Gunman on the Loose in London

Police are hunting a lone gunman after a man was shot near a primary school in Bermondsey London.

The 27-year-old wounded man’s injuries are believed to be ‘life-threatening’ or ‘life-changing’ says a doctor at the hospital where he is being treated. Officers were called to Alexis Street near St James’ Primary School this afternoon at around 3.20 pm over reports of gunshots.

They found a 27-year-old with a ‘serious’ gunshot wound at the scene. No arrests have yet been made, the Metropolitan Police said this evening. Pupils and their parents took refuge inside St James’ Primary School after the shooting, it’s reported.

The parent of one child said: “Kids and parents locked in school today due to yet another shooting in broad daylight.” Another said the youngsters were in “lockdown” after the shocking incident.

A massive police hunt is currently underway and the public is being urged not to approach the man but to call emergency services if they see something suspicious. The scene remains cordoned off and Police said enquiries into events were ongoing.