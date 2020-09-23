Asda Recruits 1,000 ‘Face Mask Flouter’ Marshalls

Asda is introducing COVID-19 safety marshals in its supermarkets to enforce mask rules- and also to stop the bulk-buying of loo rolls!

Asda has said it will introduce 1,000 new COVID-19 marshals at the entrances to its supermarkets to ensure customers wear masks properly and follow stricter Government guidelines over the pandemic. Panic buying shoppers today emptied aisles of toilet roll in supermarkets across the country. Frustrated customers around the country have been met with empty shelves as they try to do their supermarket shops – mainly in the toilet roll aisles in a repeat of scenes earlier this when the lockdown was first imposed.

Yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a statement announcing new restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. And now, shoppers are calling on supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco, to impose restrictions on buying essential items, such as loo roll, in bulk.

If customers are not wearing masks in-store, they will be told they can buy a pack of disposable masks and pay for them as part of their shopping trip. Extra hand sanitiser stations will be provided in the busiest parts of the stores and protective coatings will be applied to all basket and trolley handles. The supermarket group will be applying a protective coating to all basket and trolley handles, creating an antimicrobial surface that prevents the spread of bacteria and viruses.

The same coating technology (Bio Master X shield) is already used to kill bacteria and viruses in the NHS Nightingale Excel hospital. Asda is following its rival, Morrisons, in reinstating marshals on its entrance doors. Also announced by the Government yesterday was a requirement for all shop workers to also wear a face covering. Previously, they were not required to do so.

