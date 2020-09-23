Age Concern announce their fantastic summer sale

THE Age Concern summer clothes sale is now on in Los Boliches as they need the extra space for their quality autumn lines.

So why not pop in and help yourself to a bargain at even lower prices!

Their shop is bright, air-conditioned and wheelchair friendly with helpful volunteers who will look after you.

All Covid precautions have been taken and the shop is sanitised twice a day and for your peace of mind, all their volunteers have tested negative for Covid.

You can enjoy a terrific shopping experience with great value clothing and much more, but do remember that when the summer clothes are gone they’re gone!

You can find the shop on C/Francisco Cano 56 is just by Spainsbury’s and next to El Rio where they are open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am to 2pm.

For your convenience, they also open on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 8pm.

Should you need to call the shop number is 952191544

