STV Roldán have unveiled their new star signing and it is someone returning to the club after spending six successful years away.

-- Advertisement --



MURCIAN Marta Pelegrin has been unveiled as the new star signing by STV Roldán, as they strengthen the team for this exciting and uncertain season.

In an announcement that took place at Torre Pacheco City Council, the 29-year-old was welcomed by Mayor Antonio León, the Director General of STV, Juan Alcantara, and the player and president of the club, Antonia González.

The talented Futsal player will bring much-needed experience and a highly successful career to the club she left six-years ago.

Pelegrín left for CD Futsi Athletic Féminas of Madrid in 2014 and enjoyed a trophy winning time collecting 3 League titles, 3 Spanish Cups, 4 Spanish Super Cups and 2 European Cups.

Antonio León emphasised they have a great squad this year, giving praise to the sponsoring companies that bravely made the project possible, singling out specific praise for the STV Company.

Juan Alcantara welcomed Marta home and wished her many successful years with the new team in her second spell and also appreciated the support of the companies that are gradually incorporated into the project.

“Although a very difficult time, these kinds of projects cannot be supported since women’s sport is always the [worst affected] in times of difficulties,” he said.

Marta Pelegrín was excited about her return to Roldán and said she would “continue to contribute [her] experience and patience” whilst helping to build the new team.

Closed session training has begun as the team prepares themselves for their fixture on October 18.

We hope you enjoyed this article “A successful returning star is welcomed back to STV Roldán”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.