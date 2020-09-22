THERE will be a variety of workshops and activities for the new season at Huercal-Overa’s women’s centre, the local council promises.

The Social Welfare and Equality councillors met with representatives of different women’s associations this week to finalise the programme.

Starting in October there will be Yoguilates, a workshop run by the Fibromyalgia Association for back issues, a Coalmama-run workshop for salsa and bachata and an Alzheimer Association ‘maintenance gymnasium’.

Plans are also afoot for painting and cooking workshops.

Social Well-being councillor Jose Lopez underlined the council’s collaboration with the associations, making it clear that the women’s association is open to them for the activities which they organise.

“We offer our support and collaboration for all the women of our municipality”, the councillor commented.

Equality councillor Maria Jose Viudez encouraged local women to sign up for the activities and workshops, stressing they will all comply with the protocols established by the health authorities.

For more information drop into the women’s centre on Carretera Estacion or call 950 134 953.

