Summers over, time for Sunday Roasts at La Sala Banus

NOW that the summer season is drawing to a close, La Sala’s renowned Two Course Sunday Roast Menu is set to return this weekend with the added bonus of a glass of chilled champagne.

La Sala Banus is certainly the place to be any day, but Sunday lunch from 1pm to 6pm with an impressive non-stop entertainment line-up, really promises to be the venue to visit on a Sunday this Winter in Marbella.

This delicious traditional Sunday Roast selection is served with all the trimmings, from an extensive menu that includes classics such as succulent roast chicken, tender sirloin of beef and roast pork with crispy crackling plus vegetarian and fish options meaning that the whole family is catered for.

All of the roasts are served with a selection of creamy cauliflower cheese, Guinness Yorkshire puddings, seasonal vegetables and lashings of gravy.

Apart from being a delicious lunch in an exceptional setting, it is also great value for money with two courses costing €29.95 or a single course for children under 10 available at just €9.95 but they won’t be served the glass of champagne which is reserved for adults!

With non-stop live music every week from Dutch star of the Voice, Ivanildo Kembel, Wall Street Band and Tony Capo as well as 50 per cent off selected house beverages between 5pm and 7.30pm, it is fair to say your Sunday plans should include La Sala.

Add to that the chance to go celebrity spotting with recent visitors including boxer Anthony Joshua, footballer Erling Haaland, former Dragon Duncan Bannatyne and most recently Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry.

Refuel your soul for the week ahead and soak up the atmosphere in the busiest venue on the Coast, for reservations (which are recommended) email reservations@LaSalaBanus.com or call 952 814 145.