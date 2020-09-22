Spanish city trials 3D pedestrian crossing

Spain’s Segovia is trialling a 3D pedestrian crossing in a bid to reduce road traffic accidents.

THE City Council has unveiled the scheme on World Car-Free Day (September 22), which marks the end European Mobility Week.

World Car-Free Day promotes the use alternative means of transport to private vehicles – i.e walking, bus and bicycle – for 24 hours.

It’s about highlighting the importance of reducing the use of private cars as much as possible and promoting the use of other means that are more sustainable with the environment and healthier for citizens.

The idea is for cities and their streets to be “more and more about people and less about vehicles”.

And to coincide with European Mobility Week and World Car-Free Day, Segovia has unveiled its first trial three-dimensional zebra crossing.

It’s located in the Community of Ciudad y Tierra neighborhood of Segovia, on Calle Sexmo de Cabezas, at the intersection with Calle Sexmo de Lozoya.

Segovia City Council has created a signaling team to ensure the smooth running of the safety measure.

A council spokesperson said: “With this design, whose optical effect, at a certain distance, causes the lines to appear to be floating, it is intended to prevent accidents.

“This is achieved thanks to the fact that the 3D effect causes drivers to reduce their speed instinctively.

“The visual deception is enhanced by the feeling caused by the paint on the asphalt that makes the driver rake the vehicle before reaching the zebra crossing.”

Segovia City Council will study the impact this type of pedestrian crossing has before they are installed in other parts of the city.

Informal car free days took place throughout the 1990s and the first official, global Car Free Day was launched in 2000.

Many big cities, like Bogota and Jakarta, close their central roads on this day and fill them with walking and cycling events, and smaller car-free events take place around the world.

