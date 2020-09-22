Sharon Osbourne forced to self-isolate after granddaughter tests positive for Covid-19

Sharon Osbourne has been forced to self-isolate after her three-year-old granddaughter tested positive for Covid-19.

THE former X-Factor judge, 67, had to cancel her regular slot on the US chat show The Talk after being told to stay at home and quarantine.

Instead, she filmed her appearance on the CBS show from home on Monday, and told fellow panellists “I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it”.

Osbourne went on to say that “unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with Covid. She’s okay; she’s doing good. I don’t have it”.

Despite little Minnie coming down with coronavirus, Osbourne said the rest of her family is in good health.

Minnie’s father, Jack, has multiple sclerosis, and had been planning on accompanying his mother to the studio.

Osbourne added that “her daddy doesn’t have it. Her mommy doesn’t have it. Her sisters don’t. She got it from somebody who works for my son”.

She continued that “it just goes to show you, she’s three years of age, that children can get Covid.”

Husband Ozzy Osbourne, 71, revealed earlier in the year he has Parkinson’s disease.

The former Black Sabbath lead singer said in January that he wanted the public to know about his condition, adding “I cannot walk around with it anymore. I feel better now of owning up to the fact that I have a case of Parkinson’s”.

It was annunced this week that Ozzy and Sharon’s eldest daughter, Aimée Osbourne, will release her debut solo album, Vacare Adamare (Latin for to be free and loved), on October 30.

The album will be released by Make Records, under the name ARO (Aimée Rachel Osbourne).

