Scotland's biggest lottery winner spent £40 million in eight years before his death, after scooping a whopping £161 million jackpot.

DOCUMENTS have revealed that a huge lottery jackpot winner managed to spend £40 million in eight years, before his death in 2019.

Colin Weir and his wife Christine won £161 million on the EuroMillions in 2011 and it has been revealed that his extravagant lifestyle cost him £40 million before he passed.

Aside from some charitable donations, sharing his fortune with friends and giving money to his children, Mr Weir bought four luxury-cars and pumped money into his favourite football team, among other things.

Colin, who died suddenly last year from sepsis and “acute kidney injury” aged 71, was burning through his fortune at a rate of £100,00 a week.

After scooping the jackpot, Colin bought a £3.5 million mansion with then wife Christine, a vintage Bentley Arnage, worth £10,000, a £28,250 three-year-old Jaguar F-Pace SUV, a £24,000 four-year-old Mercedes Benz E Class Estate and a 2019 Mercedes Benz V Class people carrier, valued at about £35,000.

Following the decision to end their 38-year marriage in 2018, Mr Weir bought a £1.1 million five bedroom house, a 55 per cent stake share in his beloved Partick Thistle and partly owning three thoroughbred horses.

He also left behind furniture, jewellery and artworks valued at around £212,000, £50,000 in National Savings and Investments Premium Bonds and £37.08 in council tax credit.

