School in Boston forced to close after parents threw a party for 60 students

A SCHOOL in Boston has been forced to close after parents threw a party for 60 students. The two parents have been charged with providing alcohol to minors and violating social host laws in Massachusetts.

Police were called to the party just outside of Boston, on Friday, September 11. They reported that between 50 and 60 high schoolers were there and they were not observing social distancing, and masks were not being worn.

The teens ran into nearby woodlands, and several others gave false names, making it impossible for Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School officials to identify who to isolate and forcing the school to stop in-person learning.

The party goes directly against measures put in place by the school district that saw remote learning introduced from the very start of the school year.

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School had intended to operate a dual model with some students attending for some of the time before rotating with other groups.

However, last week it was forced to cancel the idea and decided to go totally remote learning when police revealed they had been called to break up the party.

Officials are having some difficulty identifying exactly who went to the party after Superintendent and Principal Bella Wong said around 15 students ran into the woods and another 13 gave false names.

‘After the intensity of hard work and planning that has been done to be able to start school with students in-person, we are profoundly disappointed at this sudden change of plans,’ Principal Wong wrote in a letter to parents.

