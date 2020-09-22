THE PFEA Rural Employment Development Plan is creating more than 4,000 working days in Tabernas this year.

The Almeria provincial council-managed initiative involves an investment of some €464,000 in the municipality for three projects for different streets and public spaces and for the municipal sports centre terraces.

Diputacion PFEA deputy Matilde Diaz paid a recent visit to the locality to see how the works are going, where she was joined by the mayor Jose Diaz and councillor Mari Nieves Jaen.

“Tabernas is one of the municipalities receiving the greatest PFEA investment: €464,000 to revitalise the labour market, and also to improve services and infrastructure”, the deputy commented.

Diaz also highlighted what she said was the importance of the PFEA in helping to achieve the provincial administration’s aim of addressing the demographic challenge of people moving away from inland and rural areas.

She described it as a “key tool” for encouraging the population to remain living in Almeria’s smallest municipalities.

In Tabernas the rural employment development plan has meant works like upgrades to water supply networks, resurfacing roads, gardening and painting. Also, more than €45,000 worth of improvements to the sports centre seating.

