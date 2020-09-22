Put on a happy face – Press Opinion and Our View on the News in the World Today

RECENT pictures have emerged of Wuhan, they show dance parties and pool parties, something we would never even contemplate taking part in just now. They also show something else even more important, happy faces, laughs and smiles.

Simple things that can brighten up anyone’s day but are very sadly missing from the streets of the UK, Spain, Italy etc. at the moment.

How has Wuhan done it? Can’t we learn from them?

They have seen a total U-turn to the start of the pandemic there when they were the epicentre of what was to become a global virus. Life was abruptly put on hold and their own world shut down.

Hospitals were overflowing with patients, and a rapidly increasing death toll and uncertainty about when the lockdown would end spread fear and panic.

What they live now reflects a strategic victory in fighting the virus.

Wuhan has not seen a local infection since May, anything else has been imported but tackled swiftly.

There is still some need for caution, gatherings and mass celebrations are not encouraged but masks have been abandoned and people are happy to be back with their families.

In Wuhan, residents faced a 76-day quarantine lockdown during the worst of the outbreak. Now many have who survived are ready to rid themselves of that trauma and move on.

Maybe it is just bravado or turning a blind eye and getting on with their lives. Whatever they are doing it is working. Infections have dropped and people are again smiling. These pictures show happy faces, something we hope we can all experience very soon.

