Pandemic continues to spread in Spain at alarmingly high rate of infection

ONE day after Fernando Simón spoke openly of the “second wave”, the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread in Spain at a rate of more than 10,000 new daily cases.

The report published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health reveals 10,799 new cases confirmed since Monday, a figure that maintains the trend of the latest official counts released and shows that the pandemic continues to spread in Spain. After a weekend without updating the data, on Monday, Health registered 31,428 positives since Friday, an average of more than 10,400 daily.

Of the 10,799 notified this Tuesday, 3,125 correspond to people who have undergone the PCR test in the last 24 hours (the rest are PCR positive that were carried out in previous days, but whose result has been announced between yesterday and today).

Most continue to be located in Madrid, which accounts for almost a third with 953 infections. The community more than doubles the second region with the most infected in the last day: Navarra, which registered 348. Andalusia and Aragon reported 335 and 308, respectively.

The Health Department has also added 241 new deaths to the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic. Therefore, the figure has risen to 30,904 deaths. Of course, it is not a complete accounting, since deaths in residences have not yet been counted or those that presented symptoms compatible with Covid-19, but in which a PCR test was not performed to confirm the virus infection.

Inclusive of deaths last week, 468 are counted. Most of these correspond to Madrid, which accumulates 171. The Basque Country reports 65; Andalusia, 47; Castilla and León, 44; Galicia, 26; Valencia, 21; La Rioja, 17; Castilla La Mancha, 16; Navarra, 13; Extremadura, 12; and Canarias, 11. Likewise, Aragón has eight deaths; Cantabria, five; Catalonia, four; the Balearic Islands, three; Asturias and Murcia, two; and Ceuta, one. Only Melilla has not added any deaths in this period of time.

