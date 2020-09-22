Palma court sentences mugger for targeting 84-year pensioner

A PALMA court has sentenced a mugger to a two-year suspended sentence for targeting an 84-year old man in Inca last September.

The mugger attacked the pensioner in the middle of the day, just after the victim came out of a local restaurant.

-- Advertisement --



He reportedly grabbed the 84-year old and snatched €200 he had tucked into his shirt pocket.

The attacker then kicked away the elderly man’s walking stick and pushed him down onto the ground, leaving the victim with several injuries.

It was also reported the defendant has an extensive criminal record and had been on drugs at the time.

Law enforcement arrested him eight months after the mugging: he was intercepted during a traffic control.

As well as the prison sentence, suspended for five years, the court ordered he must pay a €437 fine for the injuries he caused the victim during the robbery and a further €200 for the money he stole.

In addition, he must do six months of community service.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Palma court sentences mugger to for targeting 84-year pensioner”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!