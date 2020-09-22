Orihuela will host beach handball tournament for the next three years

Major deal done in Orihuela which will see the Arena1000 beach handball tournament take place on the beach of Cala Bosque for the next three years.

-- Advertisement --



BEACH handball tournament, Arena1000, will continue to take place in Orihuela for the next three years after a deal was signed this morning, Tuesday, September 22.

The Mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, and the Councillor for Sports, Víctor Bernabéu, met with the delegation of the Spanish Handball Federation and an agreement was reached for Orihuela to become the venue for the Arena1000 beach handball tournament during the years 2021, 2022 and 2023.

The federation was represented by the first vice-president José María Fernández; the president of the Beach Handball Commission of the RFEBM, Francisco Ordóñez; and the director of the RFEBM “Arena Handball Tour” national beach handball circuit, Óscar Miras.

The handball tournament will be played for the next three years on the beach of Cala Bosque, during the months of June and July.

Despite a promotional video for this year’s event, the Councillor for Sports stressed that despite the circumstances this year, in which this event could not be held due to the health crisis of COVID-19, “we have our hopes for the next editions, since we are facing the greatest beach handball event in our country, and we have the opportunity to host Orihuela”.

The mayor recalled the success of previous events held in Orihuela and said, “the contract will soon be formalised to advance this important agreement for the promotion of Orihuela through sport.”

The first vice-president of the RFEBM has assured that “we are facing an exemplary tournament at the European level and we take into account that it will be an Olympic sport in the future, that is why we are making a great bet on beach handball and we are obtaining very good results.

For us it is a pleasure to have Orihuela again because he has always shown a special affection for this sport”.

“This tournament is a great showcase for the promotion of our city at all levels, and will have a positive impact on the economy and tourism in our municipality,” announced the mayor of Orihuela.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Orihuela will host the Arena1000 beach handball tournament for the next three years”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.