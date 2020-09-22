LOOKS like there could be some big problems for the world’s most popular social media pages, Facebook and Instagram, as the giants could be under threat as due to new regulations in the EU it may not be able to provide its platforms.

Facebook has stated that if they are unable to move data between the US and Europe it will hinder their operations.

It was suggested by Helen Dixon, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner that a ruling could be enforced meaning these transfers of data would breach data protection laws.

“It is not clear to [Facebook] how, in those circumstances, it could continue to provide the Facebook and Instagram services in the EU,” said Facebook Ireland’s head of data protection Yvonne Cunnane.

“The above views, if adopted, are likely to have significant diverse effects on [Facebook] and on the many millions of individuals and businesses who use its services”, it also says.

Cunnane suggested that the act was picking on Facebook and Instagram, “I believe and am advised that it is neither fair nor appropriate that [Facebook] should be the only entity subject to investigation and to face the possible suspension of data transfers to the US.”

The company announced in an official statement, “Facebook is not threatening to withdraw from Europe. Legal documents filed with the Irish High Court set out the simple reality that Facebook, and many other businesses, organisations and services, rely on data transfers between the EU and the US in order to operate their services.”

It went on to say that, “A lack of safe, secure and legal international data transfers would damage the economy and hamper the growth of data-driven businesses in the EU, just as we seek recovery from COVID-19”.

