New Covid-19 safety measures announced by Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has announced new Covid-19 safety measures that will see face masks become compulsory for bar staff, shop workers, waiters and taxi drivers.

IN an effort to counteract growing concerns from the public amidst a rise in coronavirus cases in England, the Prime Minister has added further restrictions to combat contagion fears.

Boris told MPs during his Commons address, that fines would rise to £200 for those who fail to wear a mask, including customers who are not seated at a table.

The UK has reached a “perilous turning point” according to the PM as they fight to control the increase in coronavirus cases in the country.

He also proposed that these measures could remain in place for as long as six months, which will come as a blow to many who are growing tired of mounting restrictions.

He is a list of the restrictions announced by the PM during his address:

Office workers should work from home again where possible

The rule of six has been extended to indoor sports teams

Only 15 people can now attend weddings but 30 can go to a funeral

Phased reopening of stadiums for sports clubs has been cancelled

From Thursday, all pubs, bars and restaurants must be table service only and close at 10pm – but delivery services can remain open

The requirement to wear a face covering has been extended to staff in retail, people in taxis and everyone using hospitality services

Fines for not wearing a face covering will now double to £200 for a first offence

Many people are fearful of further lockdowns and restrictions in the UK, potentially leading to another national lockdown, however, the PM has said he does not want to do that, despite some 13.5 million people across the UK currently living under some form of local restriction.

An announcement about these new safety measures is due to be made to the public by Boris Johnson from Downing Street, which comes on the heels of the coronavirus alert level was raised from three to four.

We will continue you to update you as more information is released.

