GUARDIA Civil patrols intercepted three small boats carrying migrants at different points off the Almeria coast on Monday.

Two of the boats had 14 people on board and one 13. Among them were two children and five women, one of them pregnant.

Last Thursday the authorities picked up more than 200 migrants.

A dozen boats ended up on beaches in Nijar, Carboneras, Mojacar, Pulpi and Cuevas del Almanzora.

