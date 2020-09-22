LLUCMAJOR council has issued thousands in fines for uncontrolled rubbish dumping over the course of this year.

The local authority reported that total sanctions for violating the by-law on waste add up to some €10,000.

Urban Maintenance councillor Pilar Bonet described the dumping of trash in unauthorised areas as “regrettable” and “anti-social” behaviour on the part of certain residents, and said it had a damaging effect on the image of the municipality.

Bonet made it clear the council will be “relentless” in going after the people responsible.

She also said the council is keeping an eye on residents who have already been fined for any further irregularities in getting rid of waste “to prevent reoffending.”

Among the offences which the administration highlighted were the discharge of water from two swimming pools onto the public street, which resulted in a €700 fine for those responsible.

Also a €500 fine for dumping contaminating waste and a €120 sanction for launching paper planes from a house onto the public street.

The Urban Maintenance councillor urged residents “to do things correctly”, and said the council “taking all the necessary steps” to enable members of the public to deposit rubbish in accordance with the regulations.

