Jet2 flight from Glasgow to Turkey forced to turn around due to an aggressive passenger.

The flight which was due to travel from Glasgow to Bodrum in Turkey was turned around midflight by the pilot due to the behaviour of an unruly passenger.

Upone landing the passenger was met by Greater Manchester Police and placed under arrest.

In a statement from Jet2 they explicitly stated that they were not willing to accept this type of behavior on their flights.

In a statement delivered by a spokesperson on behalf of the travel operator they said, “Our Glasgow to Bodrum flight diverted to Manchester Airport on September 21 because of the aggressive behaviour of a disruptive passenger.”

‘We would like to thank our highly-trained crew, as well as the Greater Manchester Police who offloaded the passenger, for their handling of this situation.”

‘As a family-friendly airline, we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”

