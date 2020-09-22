Italian authorities bite back in Suárez scandal

Luis Suárez may have bitten off more than he can chew as Italian authorities bite back as the scandal over his Italian exam continues.

LUIS SUÁREZ could be in hot water as Italian authorities are investigating his recent Italian exam to obtain citizenship, ahead of a potential move to Juventus.

The 33-year-old Uruguayan needed to pass the Italian citizenship exam as Juventus have no available space in their squad for non-EU players.

The Uruguayan looked set to join Atlético Madrid but Barcelona blocked the move meaning the talented striker was hoping for a move to Italy.

However, any move to Italy may be off the cards if he is found guilty of cheating on the test.

It has been alleged that Suárez was aware of the questions in the exam and that the content was leaked to him prior to taking it.

Allegations have gone as far as saying that his score was already pre-assigned.

“Some irregularities have emerged in the exam of certification of Italian, sat on September 17 by Uruguayan football player Luis Alberto Suarez Diaz, needed to obtain the Italian citizenship,” read a statement from the Italian financial police and the Perugia public prosecutor’s office.

“From the investigation, it emerged that the topics in the exam had been agreed in advance with the applicant and that the relative mark had been attributed even before carrying out the exam, regardless of the fact that an elementary proficiency of the Italian language had been verified during remote classes carried out by lecturers of the University for Foreigners,” the statement continued.

“Today, the Italian financial police are moving forward to capture the documents at the university offices, to verify the actions described beforehand and notify the information assurances for the crimes of revelation of professional secrecy, false representation committed by public officials in official documents and other.”

In a statement released by the University for Foreigners of Perugia, they deny any wrongdoing, “In relation to the ongoing investigation, the University for Foreigners of Perugia reiterates the correctness and transparency of the procedures followed for the exam sat by the football player Luis Suarez and trusts that this will emerge with clarity at the end of the inspections underway.”

If the move for Suárez falls through then Alvaro Morata looks likely to rejoin Juventus from Atletico Madrid.

It remains to be seen where Suárez will end up, but he will be champing at the bit to get out of Barcelona and get back to what he does best; scoring goals not taking tests.

