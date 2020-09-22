International Day of Peace not forgotten in Benalmadena

MONDAY September 21 was celebrated as the United Nations International Day of Peace and Councillor Pilar Ramírez alongside representatives of Together for Peace Benalmadena spoke about their commitment to the concept.

The Benalmadena Association was set up seven years ago with the stated aim of bringing peace to the 103 municipalities that make up Malaga Province and although they were not able to hold their usual event due to pandemic restrictions, they are still committed to promoting peace.

At a very scaled down meeting, the Councillor said “Today is a significant day for strengthening the bonds of peace and harmony between nations, and what better way than to celebrate the day in the company of the representatives of Together for Peace from Benalmadena?”

The Association’s secretary, Cristina Guerisoli, explained that the presentation of their second Noble Peace Prize was scheduled for November 2020, “but everything will depend on the evolution of the current circumstances”

They have already drawn up a short list of potential winners and if they can’t hold a formal awards ceremony then they will continue with the award but online to establish the importance to the town of the prize.