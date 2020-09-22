Extended opening times for library together with workshops for all

FROM October onwards, the Arroyo de la Miel Public Library will resume its Saturday opening, meaning that it is now almost back to normal (except for masks and social distancing), so that it will admit the public from 9am to 9pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 3pm on Saturday.

This coincides with a number of new projects and activities aimed at adults, children and families starting on October 19 with workshops, story telling and much more both in library and at iconic venues around the municipality (subject to the weather).

These events will almost certainly be aimed at Spanish speakers and prior registration is required although this may be done by phone or in person, but social distancing will continue to be required.

For further information, those interested may contact the Arroyo de la Miel Public Library, in person, by telephone (952 57 41 51), by e-mail biblioteca@benalmadena.es or Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/bibliotecapublica.arroyomiel).