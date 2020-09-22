Dedicated hotline for elderly residents in Benalmadena

THE Benalmadena Councillor for the Third Age, Irene Díaz and the President of the Anica Torres Centre for Active Participation of the Elderly, Miguel Reyes opened the new Information Office for pensioners, at the headquarters of the Fibromyalgia Association of Benalmadena-Arroyo, located on the ground floor of the Social Services building.

This is because the Anica Torres Centre will be closed shortly for refurbishing and the council wishes to ensure that those people who use the centre have an information point whilst it is closed.

-- Advertisement --



The elderly are considered a priority in the municipality and Councillor Diaz said, “We will have a telephone line open to the public from Monday to Friday in the morning, 690 237 746, in which we will expect to resolve the concerns of our older residents and a staff member has been dedicated exclusively to deal with any questions that arise.”

“Anyone who needs a face-to-face service can also access it by appointment, both with the social worker José Manuel García and with me,” added the councillor.