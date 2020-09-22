Campoverde Community Church inaugurated by Bishop

The visiting Bishop has blessed the Church in the Community of Campoverde with the Mayor stopping by to see the church get formally inaugurated.

BISHOP Carlos Lopez Lozano made his scheduled visit to the Campoverde Church in the Community and the day was a success.

Another amazing day for the community of Campoverde saw 50 residents including Mayor José María Pérez Sánchez welcome the Bishop with open arms.

The house of God in Campoverde strongly believes that the Church part and the Community part of their name is intertwined, expressing that there can’t be one without the other.

They want people from the Community to feel able to come to the Church to hear about God, to get to know God and to feel comfortable and welcomed in the Church.

This is why they have changed their services so that they offer a range of styles, all within the basic Anglican tradition, so that anyone can feel there is something in our Church for them.

They were delighted to complete their transition and formally be welcomed into the Anglican Church in Spain by Bishop Carlos Lopez Lozano.

