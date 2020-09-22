Boris Johnson claims he will not hesitate to bring in the military to help free up police time to enforce COVID-19 rules.

-- Advertisement --



Revealing a range of new measures to try and contain an escalating second wave of the coronavirus in the UK, Mr Johnson said the government would also give more resources to the police to enforce the rules.

Speaking to MPs he said: “We will provide the police and local authorities with the extra funding they need, a greater police presence on our streets.

“And the option to draw on military support were required to free up the police.”

A No10 spokesman explained the roles army might take up.

“To further free up the police to have a greater presence on our streets they will have the option to draw on military support, where required, using tried and tested mechanisms.

“This would involve the military backfilling certain duties, such as office roles and guarding protected sites, so police officers can be out enforcing the virus response.

“This is not about providing any additional powers to the military, or them replacing the police in enforcement roles, and they will not be handing out fines. It is about freeing up more police officers.”

The armed forces have been used throughout this crisis and were highly effective here in Spain to help efforts to containing the spread of the virus during the lockdown period.