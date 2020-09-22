Bounce Luggage Platform Expands to Spain

San Francisco Tech Startup Is Turning Small Businesses into Storage Points for Travellers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Bounce, Inc., the leading luggage storage marketplace, today announces the European expansion of their storage network with the launch of partner stores across Spain. This is a major milestone in Bounce’s mission to empower people to get the most out of their lives without being held down by their things.

“We’re really excited to bring Bounce to Spain and work with our partner stores,” says Cody Candee, CEO and Co-founder at Bounce. “People often have to drag their bags from one place to the next, go out of their way to drop them off at home, or cancel plans completely because they’ve got too much stuff on them. We’ve had this problem ourselves. That’s why we launched Bounce.”

Founded in 2018, San Francisco-based Bounce is already one of the largest luggage storage networks in the world, with hundreds of store partners in more than 100 cities. Bounce was also featured as the #1 product on Product Hunt, as well as in The Boston Globe, TechCrunch and Forbes.

Now Bounce is turning to Europe and has launched partnerships with stores across Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Bilbao, Alicante, Malaga, and Cordoba, with more set to arrive in the coming months.

“We want to connect local store and hotel owners with people who want to make the most of their time and know that their bags are in good hands. Our store partners also gain extra sales from the increased foot traffic and listing on the Bounce platform as well as a commission for every bag stored,” says Cody.

The locations can be accessed through the Bounce website (https://usebounce.com) or app. Bounce will send you a receipt to show the store partner when you arrive. Drop your bags with your chosen store partner and enjoy your day without lugging around your things. Bounce has stored bags safely for tens of thousands of travellers and provides insurance cover of up to $5000, helping more people every day to Live Life Light.