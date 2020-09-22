Almeria’s natural spaces showcased in photography exhibition in Vera

ALMERIA’S natural spaces are showcased in a photography exhibition at Vera’s Victoria Covent.

This is the 20th edition of “Espacios Naturales Protegidos de la Provincia de Almeria” (Protected Natural Spaces of Almeria), which offer visitors different photographers’ stunning images of landscapes, from inland mountains to the coastline.

The annual event is organised by a Spanish radio station with the collaboration of a number of local councils, including Vera, and the organisers have now announced that photographers wanting to compete to have their work featured next year will be able to register between November 2 and 27 via the online portal www.concursofotografia.es.

The only theme is natural spaces in Almeria, with categories for fauna, flora, landscape and underwater photography.

The photographs must however be taken in certain locations: the Sierra Nevada national park;

the Cabo de Gata-Nijar, Sierra de Maria-Los Velez or Sierra Nevada natural parks; the natural spaces of Alboran, the Tabernas desert, the Sorbas gypsm area, Punta Entinas-Sabinar and Sierra Alhamilla; the natural reserves of Albufera in Adra or the Punta Entinas-Sabinar; the natural monuments the Arrecife Barrera de Posidonia, San Andres island in Carboneras, Terreros or Negra islands in Pulpi, Piedra Lobera and Sabina Albar in Chirivel, the Castala park.

First prize will be €1,000, second prize €600, and third prize €400.

This year’s exhibition at the Victoria Covent runs until September 29.

In keeping with the ‘new normal’ created by the Covid-19 pandemic the images can also be viewed online on social media.

