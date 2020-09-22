A Referendum in Italy will see Parliament cut by a third as the public makes their voices heard in a resounding result.

A clear-cut result of almost 70% of all votes were counted in favour of the change. Currently, the number of MP’s in Italy’s lower house stands at 634. Once the new changes come into effect, this will be reduced to just 400.

Furthermore, the Senate in Italy will also be downsized, however further confirmation by how much is awaited.

The initial recommendation was brought forward by the Five Star Movement who make up part of the current coalition Government. Their arguments were that it would reduce overall costs to public finances and streamline the parliamentary process.

The referendum occurred alongside the Italian regional elections and saw the far-right League leader, Matt Salvini, loose ground. There was also a sizeable boost for the centre left Democratic Party.

The changes required for the reformation of parliament had already been conducted and were solely waiting on the public confirmation from the referendum process to confirm these.

The historic vote was commended by Luigi Di Maio, a member of the Five Star Movment, said, “”We can go back to having a normal parliament, with fewer privileges and 345 fewer seats,”

However, there have been criticisms of the move. These critics say that the reduction will lessen the authority of the Italian Parliament and deliver what can only be considered as minimal savings.

