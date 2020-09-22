90-year-old poet’s dream comes true as first book published

ON Monday, September 21, the presentation of the book ‘Poemas’ by 90-year-old Benamocarra resident, Leoncio Fermín Saiz Calero, took place at the Town Hall.

The event was attended by the mayor, Abdeslam Lucena, the Councilor for Culture, Victoria Desirée Téllez, family and friends and the director of the local library, María Amparo Clavero, who has received several copies of the book to add to the library’s collection.

Leoncio has seen his life’s dream come true, at the age of 90, to see his book ‘Poemas’ published. His poetic work, which for much of his life was barely outlined, due to his many occupations, is now available for all to see.

In Leoncio’s poems, his experiences shine through, those that have touched him, encouraged him and made him happy. He shows his sensitivity, and his predilection for the simple and beautiful things in life, his origins, and always remembering to continue dreaming.

The 90-year-old Leoncio has remained active despite his age participating in poetic events for several years in Torrox, and more recently he has been invited to be part of the “Utopía de las Artes”, Association.

