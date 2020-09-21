WEATHER experts are predicting a warm autumn for the Balearics, with average or below normal rainfall for the time of year.

The AEMET State Meteorology office also reported that while the average temperature on the islands in June, July and August was a pleasant 24.6C, a heatwave meant there were several truly tropical nights.

-- Advertisement --



In Mallorca the thermometers climbed to more than 40C a few times.

The big weather events were the storms on August 29, which brought hail to locations like Banyalbufar, hurricane-like gusts of wind and tornados. Also the torrential downpours earlier this month.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Weather experts predicting warm autumn for Balearics”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!