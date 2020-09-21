Turn down the AP-7 volume

FINESTRAT’S mayor Juan Francisco Perez assured Terra Marina residents that he shared their concerns regarding noise from the nearby AP-7 motorway.
“Complaints have increased since the motorway reverted to the State, particularly about the noise from heavy vehicles,” Perez said.
“The town hall is joining the local population in asking the Ministry of Public Works to control the noise pollution and has contracted a service that will measure the levels,” he announced, promising to present their findings to the urbanisation’s residents.