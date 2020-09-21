THE first deputy mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Jesús Atencia, announced on Monday morning, September 21, the launch of the dining room of the Torre del Mar Day Centre, which will provide a take away food service for the elderly.

Atencia believes this initiative represents “one more step” in the Town Hall’s policy to protect the elderly population: “We are going through difficult times and our priority has always been the protection of our elders against the virus, as they are a vulnerable group”, has declared.

-- Advertisement --



In addition, the first deputy mayor has influenced the Town Hall’s commitment to reinvent itself in the current scenario: “We are going to continue looking for formulas and working to adapt to this situation and be able to provide the greatest number of services. And the elderly are also going to be part of that management.”

Councillor José David Segura has detailed the start-up of the service, which will be from Monday to Friday: “It will be open from 1 to 3 pm only with take-out food. There will be hot, good quality food at a very economical price for the elderly, which will allow them to follow a balanced diet helping them to stay healthy,” he said.

Finally, Segura has highlighted the security conditions in which this service has been launched: “We have a protocol that has the approval of the Town Hall’s Department of Occupational Risks and we will continuously monitor the service so that it can be carried out carried out by guaranteeing the health of workers and residents ”, he concluded.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Torre del Mar Day Centre reopens to feed the elderly and vulnerable”.

You may also wish to read “Mountain climb is dream come true for disabled boy.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Axarquia, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!