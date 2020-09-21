STORM Aiden could be bringing September snow to England and Scotland.

Britain’s Indian summer is to be blasted away by a 65mph storm and a ‘polar plume’ threatening one of England’s earliest snowfalls for a century.

Storm Aiden will be named by the Met Office if the weather system hitting the country on Tuesday, September 22, has potential for amber warnings.

The Met Office forecasts gales in the west with up to 65mph gusts shown on forecast models.

MeteoGroup said the storm could be named Aiden, Britain’s first named storm of autumn.

Weekend snow is forecast on Scotland’s high ground and threatening northern England’s Pennines, The Weather Outlook claims.

September snow in England is very rare, forecasters explain, no significant September snow in England has been recorded since 1919, a study by snow expert and WeatherNet meteorologist Dr Richard Wild.

The Met Office has also warned of frost and gales in the North.

MeteoGroup forecaster Ravi Kotecha said: “Subtropical Storm Alpha may push warmth towards the UK into Monday.

“It’s possible Wednesday’s Atlantic low-pressure system could be a named storm. Rain and brisk winds are expected.”

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “The Atlantic jetstream will power up and bring a big change to rain and wind and possibly snow”.

