ONLINE bullying is not acceptable no matter what it’s over, it’s time to stop. Especially us mums – STOP mum shaming and support each other. Let us lead by example for our children.

A huge online debate has broken out over a mum who posted a child’s dinner of sausages, mash and tinned spaghetti. A budget meal costing less than a £1 per plate according to the group she posted in.

Now, I am well aware that children need vegetables and I am a big believer in a balanced diet being the cure for almost everything from weight management to stress management, but, no one knows what else these children have had to eat throughout the day and have no right to judge the mother.

We are all guilty of having a quick dinner or take away from time to time and given the fact a lot of families are struggling right now, making a mother feel like a failure and to publicly shame her for sending her children to bed with full tummies is absolutely ridiculous.

The woman posted a picture of her children’s meal on a Facebook page called Feeding a Family on £1 a day.

She wrote: “Kids tea they don’t always need veg to be healthy portions for a 14-year-old and 8-year-old, “

One person replied: “ Children don’t need veg every sitting but that’s not a healthy balanced meal.”

Another said meals like this one were the reason people need to be educated on nutrition.

She said: “It’s comfort food it isn’t healthy, potato is a root vegetable that does not count as one of the five. There is nothing wrong with it but it isn’t a healthy dinner. Two out of three items on the plate are processed food (if the mash is homemade if Smash then 3/3).

“It’s facts and it just shows how much food/nutrition education is still needed in the UK.”

Fortunately, not all hope is lost on mankind and some lovely souls came to the mum’s defence.

One person replied: “Surely with all, that’s happened this year with COVID-19 and job losses the main point is the children are being fed.”

Another said: “Full tummies is all that matters. Not everyone can afford to have balanced meals every single time. Sometimes people just need to fill up their little people’s tummies. Be kind”

