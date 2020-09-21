A 31-YEAR old man is under arrest for stabbing an individual in the stomach during a fight in Vicar.

Officers responding to a call-out about the incident found the victim lying bleeding on the ground.

The emergency services rushed the victim to the Poniente hospital where he had to undergo surgery.

When police identified and tracked down the suspected aggressor he was reportedly in possession of the knife used in the attack.

