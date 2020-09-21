A spectacular super-sized sweet potato has been collected in Guardamar del Segura and will hopefully be providing the lucky family with lots of meals to come.
THE enormous sweet potato was grown and collected by Isidoro Hernandez and his family.
Family meals may be the same for a while as the sweet potato weighed in at a spectacular 6.6kg!
Normally, sweet potatoes have a commercial size of between 300 grams and 1.2 kilograms but this specimen supersedes that by quiet a margin.
This extraordinary size occurs when the plant is isolated and growers only breed one piece.
Special care, time and attention has been dedicated to this spectacular super-sized sweet potato which is reflected in this extraordinary specimen.
I think we all know what dinner will be at the Hernandez household!
We hope you enjoyed this article “Spectacular super-sized sweet potato in Guardamar del Segura”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.