SOLLER council has launched a charity brolly campaign to raise funds for a special wheelchair for a local lad who suffers from a debilitating mitochondrial disease which affects the movement in his legs.

The aim is to help collect €30,000 to buy an electric standing wheelchair for young Emy Maduka Amengual from sales of the umbrellas, which have been decorating the boulevard in the Plaza de la Constitucion all summer.

The charity fundraiser initiative will get off the ground with setting up a sales point in Soller’s plaza every Saturday.

Soller’s Equality councillor Mar Castañar explained that there is a minimum price for the brollies.

The Miro-Pastor Foundation will manage all the money raised for the wheelchair fund.

