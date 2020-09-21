Queen Bey slays the internet in sexy snaps after almost a month off social media.

The hot momma rarely posts on her instagram, but sent fans into a frenzy over the weekend after posting a series of sensationally sexy photos.

She oozed confidence and sass rocking a black two piece with super stunning pink velvet court shoes, the boss lady teamed her classy ensamble with a diamond choker, earings, and shades.

Showcasing her curves she really is an ambasador for body positivity and confidence. Fans took to social media telling her to keep ‘slaying’. Her waist length hair will certainly be the envy of ‘Becky with the good hair’ as it was styled efortlessly in loose curls.

Her return to social media comes after Kanye West called for a Destiny’s Child reunion, offering to produce a “Gospel” album with them.

Kanye shared a video playing the Christian Gospel track “Say Yes” captioning it with ” SAY YES!!! We need to produce that Destiny’s Child gospel album”

The rapped was supposed to be releasing his own music before his ‘episode’ and has instead been focusing on his marriage and foresable divorce if rumours are anything to go by.

