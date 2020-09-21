Project Costa – going from strength to strength

Project Costa’s bid to feed and clothe the homeless on the Costa Blanca is going from strength to strength.

FOLLOWING Project Costa’s first distribution of food for the homeless in the Albir, Altea and Calpe areas last Wednesday, September 20, the team carried out a second drive in Benidorm two days later, and a third is planned for tomorrow evening (Tuesday, September 22).

-- Advertisement --



“We are now finding out where the homeless are and going to them rather than pitching up in one spot, it seems to work better that way,” project founder, Arne Soeten told Euro Weekly News.

“On our first outing, we managed to feed and give clothes to around a dozen people, now we now of around 24 people who need out help.”

Tomorrow food service will be a fun one for Project Costa,” explained Project Costa’s chef, Steven Barnes.

“We are going to give our friends who sleep on the streets a taste of English cuisine with shepherds pie and fresh vegetables. We will be serving drinks and fruit to our unfortunate friends in Benitatxell Calpe Albir Denia Benidorm Javea Altea.”

In addition to trying to feed as many homeless people as possible, Project Costa also plans to offer a rehabilitation program for up to three people at a time in a halfway home currently being refurbished in Benitatxell.

“Things are going well at the halfway house. We are now doing the floor and are laying a special coating to make it easier to keep clean,” said Arne.

“The walls are being prepared and then we will fit the kitchen.” This was kindly donated by local business, Yorkshire Linen.

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we are happy with the progress. Please look out for “Tweety” support vehicle. If you can donate, we can feed 20 people for around €20 giving them the diet they deserve.”

“Thanks to our community’s unwavering support, the official Project Costa “Tweety” support vehicle is fully booked until October and cannot be used to collect any more food/clothing donations,” said Arne.

“We are looking for volunteers with a car who would be willing to offer any extra time they may have — whether it is one hour a week or two hours a day—to help us make collections throughout our surrounding communities. Any time would be greatly appreciated!“

Project Costa welcomes clothes (especially men’s shoes and jackets and new socks and underwear), food (tinned, pasta, rice etc), sleeping bags, any euros (even €5 makes a difference), along with kitchen tools and equipment.

You can find Project Costa in Calle de la Mar, 31, Benitatxell. Tel: 643 737 584.

Check out Project Costa’s website to find out how you can help.

https://project-costa.org/contact-us

https://www.facebook.com/projectcosta2020/

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!