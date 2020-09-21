Police break up religious celebration on Alicante beach

Alicante Police were forced to break up a religious celebration of ‘dozens of people’ on Almadraba beach in Alicante on Saturday night (September 19).

In a statement, the local authority said the huge gathering was “in breach of the security measure that establishes that meetings of more than 10 people cannot be held to deal with the pandemic”.

Police sources said the events took place at midnight, when officers inspecting the coastline located a group of ‘dozens of people who had gathered at an Orthodox baptism on the Almadraba beach’.

“All of them were around a tent that had been installed in the sand, and the celebration was taking place in breach of anti-Covid regulations.

“The officers denounced those responsible for the celebration and immediately dissolved the meeting to avoid contagion of Covid in Alicante,” added Alicante Town Hall.

During the same night surveillance and control operation, Alicante Local Police imposed a total of 72 sanctions for disobedience, not using masks, the consumption of alcohol in the street, and drug use.

During inspections to enforce the restrictive measures established in the leisure, hotel and restaurant sectors, four establishments were denounced, two for not respecting the safety distance between tables and two for having music on the terrace.

Councillor for Security, José Ramón González, has now asked “maximum responsibility”.

He said: “We must not lower our guard since infections continue to grow. Over the weekend there have been many sanctions that the Local Police have had to impose with about 100 complaints against people who were not wearing the required mask or were having street parties in our city.”

