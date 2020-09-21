Plastics from beach clean in San Pedro del Pinatar reused for gifts

In a wonderful initiative in San Pedro del Pinatar, a beach clean resulted in all recovered plastics being reused for sustainable gifts.

-- Advertisement --



RESIDENTS of San Pedro del Pinatar gathered at the beach of the demolished Playa de la Torre Tower to collect rubbish left over from the summer period.

In a wonderful afternoon of laughs and environmental preservation, over 15kg of rubbish was rescued from the beach by the Mediterranean Sea, located in the Natural Park of Los Arenales and Salinas, ending next to the port.

The afternoon of September 19 also saw the removal of Carpobrotus Edulis, an invading plant that displaces the indigenous vegetation of the dunes.

The initiative was scheduled by Menor Plastic, a company who creates recycled plastic products recovered from the beaches of the Mar Menor and the Mediterranean Sea.

Upon collection, the plastics that could be recycled were separated and they got to work reusing them to make their sustainable gifts.

The gifts are made into a wide variety of 100% sustainable items, helping in the fight for a future with zero waste.

You can find their store by clicking the link.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Plastics from beach clean in San Pedro del Pinatar reused for sustainable gifts”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.