Orihuela steps up Covid-19 disinfection across the town

Orihuela has stepped up its Covid-19 disinfection program across the town.

The Department of Health and Emergency, working with the Street Cleaning department and MSW, is intensifying its efforts to combat the spread of the virus throughout the municipality.

The Council is disinfecting susceptible areas, “specifically increasing the work of disinfection at the entrances to schools”, in addition to those made daily in areas where there are bar and cafe terraces.

Similarly, the Department of Street Cleaning and Urban Solid Waste has stepped up the cleaning and sanitisation of bins and waste containers.

“The council also continues with the disinfection of outdoor areas of medical offices in districts, health centers, pharmacies, bank offices, social centers, train station, buses and nursing homes, among other locations,” said the local authority in a statement.

The municipal company ILDO is in charge of carrying out these tasks.

