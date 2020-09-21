On your marks, get set, GO! The Alicante Triathlon sprints into town for a wonderful weekend of swimming, cycling and running. Will you be participating?

THE Alicante Triathlon will be joining the Mediterranean Triathlon circuit on September 26 and 27.

Three different levels have been set for competitors who think they have what it takes to compete along the grueling circuit.

There is the Olympic distance course which consists of a: 1,500m swim, 40km cycle and 10km run.

There is the Sprint distance course which consists of a: 750m swim, 20km cycle and 5km run.

There is the SuperSprint distance course which consists of a: 350m swim, 10km cycle and 2.5km run.

All of the distances can be competed individually, but in the Sprint and SuperSprint distances you can compete in pairs.

Those competing in pairs, which can be mixed or same sex, must perform the triathlon from start to finish together, passing through all the control points together.

