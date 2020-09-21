Nijar council backs sexual harassment and mobbing prevention protocol

NIJAR council has backed a sexual harassment and mobbing prevention protocol proposed by Mayor Esperanza Perez.

The motion to introduce the protocol at the Town Hall moves forward with the votes in favour of the PSOE, PP and Adelante Andalucia-Nijar parties.

-- Advertisement --



Two councillors from the far-right Vox party voted against.

At the same plenary meeting, held via videoconference due to the Covid-19 pandemic and social distancing measures, PSOE, PP, and AA-Nijar rejected a motion to pull out of the FEMP Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces.

The Mayor slammed the proposal.

“For a municipal group to ask for the withdrawal from the FEMP is nothing more than a demonstration of the complete ignorance of the three councillors who proposed the motion about the management of municipalities or of administrations in general”, Perez said.

“It is precisely the union between municipalities which gives strength to the councils whoever is governing”, she argued.

In addition, the council rejected a motion which the Mayor maintained in the opinion of the majority of those attending the plenary meeting “once again tried to criminalise immigration and hide behind this drama the lack of ideas and the incapacity to present real proposals.”

Perez claimed that the individuals behind these kinds of policies “are not interested in resolving problems, but only in creating chaos and xenophobia and damaging the image of a region because they are hoping for an electoral return from this.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Nijar council backs sexual harassment prevention protocol”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!